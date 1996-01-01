4. Polynomial Functions
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
70PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following function, identify the possible number of positive, negative and nonreal complex zeros using Descartes' Rule of Signs.
f(x) = 5x3 + 9x2 - 8x - 7
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Positive Real Roots: 2 or 0; Negative Real Roots: 2 or 0
B
Positive Real Root: 3 or 1; Negative Real Root: 0
C
Positive Real Roots: 4 or 2 or 0; Negative Real Root: 2 or 0
D
Positive Real Root: 1; Negative Real Roots: 2 or 0