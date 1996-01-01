1. Equations & Inequalities
The Square Root Property
1. Equations & Inequalities The Square Root Property
82PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the number and type of solutions for the given quadratic equation by calculating its discriminant.
-6x2 + 5x = 13
Identify the number and type of solutions for the given quadratic equation by calculating its discriminant.
-6x2 + 5x = 13
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-287, Two non real complex solutions
B
-287, Two real solutions
C
287, Two non real complex solutions
D
287, Two real solutions