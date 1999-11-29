2. Graphs of Equations
Graphs and Coordinates
48PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine if the following relation is a function and find its domain and range:
{(9, 18), (9, 27), (9, 36)}
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Function. Domain: {9}; Range: Multiples of {9}
B
Function. Domain: {9}; Range: {18, 27, 36}
C
Function. Domain: {18, 27, 36}; Range: {9}
D
Not a function. Domain: {9}; Range: {18, 27, 36}