9. Conic Sections
The Hyperbola
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Graph the hyperbola defined by y2/25 - x2/64 = 1 using its vertices and asymptotes. Then, determine the equations of the asymptotes and the foci.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Foci: (-√89, 0) and (√89, 0); Asymptotes: y = ± (8/5)x
B
Foci: (0, -√89) and (0, √89); Asymptotes: y = ± (5/8)x
C
Foci: (-89, 0) and (89, 0); Asymptotes: y = ± (64/25)x
D
Foci: (0, -89) and (0, 89); Asymptotes: y = ± (25/64)x