3. Functions Intro to Functions & Their Graphs
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the given functions, f(x) = 27x/(x + 9) and g(x) = 9/(x - 7)
Find f/g and write the domain.
A
x(x - 7)/3(x + 9), Domain: (- ∞, - 9) ∪ (- 9, ∞)
B
3x(x - 7)/(x + 9), Domain: (- ∞, - 9) ∪ (- 9, 7) ∪ (7, ∞)
C
x(x - 7)/3(x + 9), Domain: (- ∞, - 9) ∪ (- 9, 7) ∪ (7, ∞)
D
3x(x - 7)/(x + 9), Domain: (- ∞, - 9) ∪ (- 9, ∞)