0. Review of Algebra
(0)
Worksheet
Algebraic Expressions
(0)
Exponents
(0)
Polynomials Intro
(0)
Multiplying Polynomials
(0)
Factoring Polynomials
(0)
Radical Expressions
(0)
Simplifying Radical Expressions
(0)
Rationalize Denominator
(0)
Rational Exponents
(0)
1. Equations & Inequalities
(0)
Worksheet
Linear Equations
(0)
Rational Equations
(0)
The Imaginary Unit
(0)
Powers of i
(0)
Complex Numbers
(0)
Intro to Quadratic Equations
(0)
The Square Root Property
(0)
Completing the Square
(0)
The Quadratic Formula
(0)
Choosing a Method to Solve Quadratics
(0)
Linear Inequalities
(0)
2. Graphs of Equations
(0)
Worksheet
Graphs and Coordinates
(0)
Two-Variable Equations
(0)
Lines
(0)
3. Functions
(0)
Worksheet
Intro to Functions & Their Graphs
(0)
Common Functions
(0)
Transformations
(0)
Function Operations
(0)
Function Composition
(0)
4. Polynomial Functions
(0)
Worksheet
Quadratic Functions
(0)
Understanding Polynomial Functions
(0)
Graphing Polynomial Functions
(0)
Dividing Polynomials
(0)
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
(0)
5. Rational Functions
(0)
Worksheet
Introduction to Rational Functions
(0)
Asymptotes
(0)
Graphing Rational Functions
(0)
6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions
(0)
Worksheet
Introduction to Exponential Functions
(0)
Graphing Exponential Functions
(0)
The Number e
(0)
Introduction to Logarithms
(0)
Graphing Logarithmic Functions
(0)
Properties of Logarithms
(0)
Solving Exponential and Logarithmic Equations
(0)
7. Systems of Equations & Matrices
(0)
Worksheet
Two Variable Systems of Linear Equations
(0)
Introduction to Matrices
(0)
Determinants and Cramer's Rule
(0)
Graphing Systems of Inequalities
(0)
8. Conic Sections
(0)
Worksheet
Introduction to Conic Sections
(0)
Circles
(0)
Ellipses: Standard Form
(0)
Parabolas
(0)
Hyperbolas at the Origin
(0)
Hyperbolas NOT at the Origin
(0)
9. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
(0)
Worksheet
Sequences and Summation Notation
(0)
Arithmetic Sequences
(0)
Geometric Sequences and Series
(0)
Mathematical Induction
(0)
The Binomial Theorem
(0)
Counting Principles, Permutations, and Combinations
(0)
Probability
(0)
2. Graphs of Equations
Graphs and Coordinates
65
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Plot the following point in the Cartesian coordinate system: (-6,4)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D
Show Answer
