3. Functions
Function Composition
3. Functions Function Composition
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine (g∘ƒ)(x) for the given functions f(x) = 10/x and g(x) = x +7. Also find the domain of (g∘ƒ)(x).
Determine (g∘ƒ)(x) for the given functions f(x) = 10/x and g(x) = x +7. Also find the domain of (g∘ƒ)(x).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(g∘ƒ)(x) = (7x -10)/x, Domain of g∘ƒ is (-∞ , 0) ⋃ (0, ∞)
B
(g∘ƒ)(x) = (7x +10)/x, Domain of g∘ƒ is(-∞ , 0) ⋃ (0, ∞)
C
(g∘ƒ)(x) = 10/(x -7), Domain of g∘ƒ is (-∞ , 7) ⋃ (7, ∞)
D
(g∘ƒ)(x) = 10/(x +7), Domain of g∘ƒ is (-∞ , -7) ⋃ (-7, ∞)