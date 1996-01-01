7. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Systems of Nonlinear Equations in Two Variables
7. Systems of Equations and Inequalities Systems of Nonlinear Equations in Two Variables
49PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide all solutions for the given nonlinear system of equations, including nonreal complex components.
x2 + 3y2 = 3
7x2 + y2 = 49
Provide all solutions for the given nonlinear system of equations, including nonreal complex components.
x2 + 3y2 = 3
7x2 + y2 = 49
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
{(-7/√5, i√(5/6)), (-7/√5, -i√(5/6)), (7/√5, i√(5/6)), (7/√5, -i√(5/6))}
B
{(-5/√6, i√(7/5)), (-5/√6, -i√(7/5)), (5/√6, i√(7/5)), (5/√6, -i√(7/5))}
C
{(-6/√5, i√(7/5)), (-6/√5, -i√(7/5)), (6/√5, i√(7/5)), (6/√5, -i√(7/5))}
D
{(-7/√5, i√(6/5)), (-7/√5, -i√(6/5)), (7/√5, i√(6/5)), (7/√5, -i√(6/5))}