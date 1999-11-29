2. Graphs of Equations
Graphs and Coordinates
2. Graphs of Equations Graphs and Coordinates
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the x-intercept for the graph given below. Also, state the domain of the function in set-builder notation.
Find the x-intercept for the graph given below. Also, state the domain of the function in set-builder notation.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Domain: {x| 0 < x ≤ 4}; x-intercept = 4
B
Domain: {x| 0 ≤ x ≤ 4}; x-intercept = 4
C
Domain: {x| 0 ≤ x < 4}; No x-intercept
D
Domain: {x| 0 < x < 4}; x-intercept = 4