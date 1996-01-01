7. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Systems of Nonlinear Equations in Two Variables
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Let x stand in for one number, and y for the other. Create a system of equations based on the information given below. Find the numbers by solving the system.
The squares of two numbers have a difference of five. Increasing three times the square of the first number by the square of the other number yields 31.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The solution set is {(-3, 2), (3, -2), (3, 2)}.
B
The solution set is {(3, -2), (3, 2)}.
C
The solution set is {(-3, -2), (3, -2), (3, 2)}.
D
The solution set is {(-3, -2), (-3, 2), (3, -2), (3, 2)}.