4. Polynomial Functions
Dividing Polynomials
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the quotient of the following polynomials by using synthetic division.
(8x5 - 4x4 + 2x3 - 3x2 + 6x - 5) ÷ (x + 1)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8x4 + 4x3 + 6x2 + 3x + 9 + 4/(x + 1)
B
8x4 - 4x3 - 6x2 - 3x - 9 + 4/(x + 1)
C
8x4 - 12x3 + 14x2 - 17x + 23 + 28/(x + 1)
D
8x4 - 12x3 + 14x2 - 17x + 23 - 28/(x + 1)