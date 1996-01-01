4. Polynomial Functions
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
4. Polynomial Functions Zeros of Polynomial Functions
64PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following polynomial function, prove that it has a real zero that lies between - 1 and 0.
f(x) = 4x3 - 21x2 + 16x + 5
For the following polynomial function, prove that it has a real zero that lies between - 1 and 0.
f(x) = 4x3 - 21x2 + 16x + 5
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
f(- 1) = 5, f(0) = - 36, sign change means the graph crossed the x-axis
B
f(- 1) = - 36, f(0) = 5, sign change means the graph crossed the x-axis
C
f(- 1) = - 5, f(0) = - 36, no sign change means the graph crossed the x-axis
D
f(- 1) = 36, f(0) = 5, no sign change means the graph crossed the x-axis