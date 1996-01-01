8. Matrices and Determinants
Determinants and Cramer's Rule
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Give an explanation of why Cramer's Rule cannot be used to solve the set of equations. After that, solve the system using Gaussian elimination.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
D = 0; The solution set is {(-2, 2t +7, t)}
B
D = 0; The solution set is {(-2, 2t -7, t)}
C
D ≠ 0; The solution set is {(-2, 2t -7, t)}
D
D ≠ 0; The solution set is {(-2, 2t +7, t)}