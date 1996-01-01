3. Functions
Intro to Functions & Their Graphs
3. Functions Intro to Functions & Their Graphs
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the given functions, f(x) = √(x - 7) and g(x) = √(x + 1.5)
Find f - g and write the domain.
For the given functions, f(x) = √(x - 7) and g(x) = √(x + 1.5)
Find f - g and write the domain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
√(x - 7) + √(x + 1.5), Domain: [7, ∞)
B
√(x - 7) + √(x + 1.5), Domain: (- ∞, - 1.5] ∪ [7, ∞)
C
√(x - 7) - √(x + 1.5), Domain: [7, ∞)
D
√(x - 7) - √(x + 1.5), Domain: (- ∞, - 1.5] ∪ [7, ∞)