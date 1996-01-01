7. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Partial Fractions
53PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following rational expression, apply partial fraction decomposition.
(3x5-19x4+37x3-21x2+x+1)/(3x2-16x+21)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(x3 -x2) +5/(3x -7) +2/(x -3)
B
(x3 -x2) -5/(3x -7) -2/(x -3)
C
(x3 +x2) -5/(3x -7) +2/(x -3)
D
(x3 -x2) -5/(3x -7) +2/(x -3)