3. Functions Function Composition
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the functions f(x) = 4x2 - x and g(x) = x2 - 5x + 7. Find the following function and determine its domain:
(f/g)(x)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(f/g)(x) = (4x2 - x) / (x2 - 5x + 7); Domain: (-∞, -7/5) ∪ (-7/5, ∞)
B
(f/g)(x) = (4x2 - x) / (x2 - 5x + 7); Domain: (-∞, ∞)
C
(f/g)(x) = (x2 - 5x + 7) / (4x2 - x); Domain: (-∞, -7/5) ∪ (-7/5, ∞)
D
(f/g)(x) = (x2 - 5x + 7) / (4x2 - x); Domain: (-∞, ∞)