9. Conic Sections
The Parabola
42PRACTICE PROBLEM
By graphing the given system in the same rectangular coordinate system and finding the intersection points, find the solution set and verify the solution.
(y-7)2 = x +19
y = x -4
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The solution set is {(6, 13), (17, 2)}
B
The solution set is {(6, 2), (17, 13)}
C
The solution set is {(6, 17), (2, 13)}
D
The solution set is {(6, -2), (17, -13)}