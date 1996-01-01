3. Functions
Function Composition
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
Solve for f(x + h), f(x + h) - f(x), and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h for the following function.
f(x) = x2 + 5x + 3
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
f(x + h) = x2 + 2hx + h2 + x + 5h + 3, f(x + h) - f(x) = h(2x + h + 5) and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h = 2x + h + 5
B
f(x + h) = x2 + 2hx + h2 + 5x + 5h + 3, f(x + h) - f(x) = h(2x + h + 5) and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h = 2x + h + 5
C
f(x + h) = x2 + 2hx + h2 + 5x + 5h + 3, f(x + h) - f(x) = h(x + h + 5) and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h = 2x + h + 5
D
f(x + h) = x2 + 2hx + h2 + 5x + h + 3, f(x + h) - f(x) = h(2x + h + 5) and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h = 2x + h + 5