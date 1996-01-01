4. Polynomial Functions
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify whether the given statement is true or not. If it is false, then write the reason.
5 is a zero of the function ƒ(x) = (x + 5)5(x - 7) with multiplicity of 5.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
True
B
False, 5 is not zero of the function.