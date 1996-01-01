3. Functions
Intro to Functions & Their Graphs
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the given functions, f(x) = (9x + 2)/(x2 - 49) and g(x) = (8x + 9)/(x2 - 49)
Find f + g and write the domain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(17x + 11)/(x2 - 49), Domain: (- ∞, 7) ∪ (7, ∞)
B
(17x + 11)/(x2 - 49), Domain: (- ∞, - 7) ∪ (- 7, 7) ∪ (7, ∞)
C
1/(x + 7), Domain: (- ∞, - 7) ∪ (- 7, ∞)
D
1/(x - 7), Domain: (- ∞, 7) ∪ (7, ∞)