College Algebra
0. Review of Algebra
Algebraic Expressions
Exponents
Polynomials Intro
Multiplying Polynomials
Factoring Polynomials
Radical Expressions
Simplifying Radical Expressions
Rationalize Denominator
Rational Exponents
1. Equations & Inequalities
Linear Equations
Rational Equations
The Imaginary Unit
Powers of i
Complex Numbers
Intro to Quadratic Equations
The Square Root Property
Completing the Square
The Quadratic Formula
Choosing a Method to Solve Quadratics
Linear Inequalities
2. Graphs of Equations
Graphs and Coordinates
Two-Variable Equations
Lines
3. Functions
Intro to Functions & Their Graphs
Common Functions
Transformations
Function Operations
Function Composition
4. Polynomial Functions
Quadratic Functions
Understanding Polynomial Functions
Graphing Polynomial Functions
Dividing Polynomials
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
5. Rational Functions
Introduction to Rational Functions
Asymptotes
Graphing Rational Functions
6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Exponential Functions
Logarithmic Functions
Properties of Logarithms
Exponential and Logarithmic Equations
Exponential Growth and Decay
7. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Systems of Linear Equations in Two Variables
Systems of Linear Equations in 3 Variables
Partial Fractions
Systems of Nonlinear Equations in Two Variables
Systems of Inequalities
Linear Programming
8. Matrices and Determinants
Matrix Solutions to Linear Systems
Inconsistent and Dependent Systems
Matrix Operations and Applications
Multiplicative Inverses of Matrices and Matrix Equations
Determinants and Cramer's Rule
9. Conic Sections
The Ellipse
The Hyperbola
The Parabola
10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Sequences and Summation Notation
Arithmetic Sequences
Geometric Sequences and Series
Mathematical Induction
The Binomial Theorem
Counting Principles, Permutations, and Combinations
Probability
4. Polynomial Functions
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
13
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Solve the following equation: x
2
+ 6x + 11 = 0
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
x = 4 + √3, x = 4 - √3
B
x = 1 + i√2, x = 1 - i√2
C
x = - 3 + i√2, x = - 3 - i√2
D
x = -2 + √7, x = -2 - √7
Show Answer
