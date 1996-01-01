7. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Partial Fractions
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
Rewrite the following expression in the partial fraction decomposition form. Do not solve for the constants!
(7x2 - 9x + 13)/(x - 4)(x2 + 4)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A/(x - 4) + (Bx + C)/(x - 4)
B
A/(x - 4) + B/(x + 4)
C
A/(x - 4) + (Bx + C)/(x2 + 4)
D
A/(x - 4) + B/(x2 + 4)