4. Polynomial Functions
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
53PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the zeros and their multiplicities for the following function. f(x) = 7x(x - 9)(x + 4)(x2 - 25)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
- 5, - 4, 0, 5, 9; all of multiplicity 1
B
- 9, - 5, 0, 4, 9; all of multiplicity 1
C
0 (multiplicity 7); - 5, - 4, 5, 9 (all of multiplicity 1)
D
0 (multiplicity 7); - 4, 9, 25 (all of multiplicity 1)