8. Matrices and Determinants
Matrix Solutions to Linear Systems
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
If ƒ(1) = -7, ƒ(-1) = -15, ƒ(2) = 0, and ƒ(-2) = -52, identify the cubic function ƒ(x) = ax³ + bx² + cx + d.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The cubic function f(x) = 3x3 -5x2 +x -6
B
The cubic function f(x) = 5x3 -3x2 +x -6
C
The cubic function f(x) = 3x3 -5x2 +6x -1
D
The cubic function f(x) = 6x3 -5x2 +3x -1