4. Polynomial Functions
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
62PRACTICE PROBLEM
Solve for a certain polynomial function having the following zeros if it were to have the least degree and real coefficients. - 3 + √6, - 3 - √6, - 5, 4
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
x4 + 7x3 - 11x2 - 117x - 60
B
x4 + 5x3 - 23x2 - 123x - 60
C
x4 - 7x3 - 11x2 + 117x - 60
D
x4 - 5x3 - 23x2 + 123x - 60