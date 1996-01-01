6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Logarithmic Functions
6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions Logarithmic Functions
90PRACTICE PROBLEM
Rewrite the following logarithmic function using the properties of logarithms. Then, use the written function to graph it:
f(x) = log6 [(x + 2)/36]
Rewrite the following logarithmic function using the properties of logarithms. Then, use the written function to graph it:
f(x) = log6 [(x + 2)/36]
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
f(x) = log6 (x + 2) + 2
B
f(x) = log6 (x - 2) - 2
C
f(x) = log6 (x + 2) - 2
D
f(x) = log6 (x - 2) + 2