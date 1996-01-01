3. Functions
Function Composition
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
Solve for f(x + h), f(x + h) - f(x), and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h for the following function.
f(x) = 2/x
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
f(x + h) = 2/(x + h), f(x + h) - f(x) = -2h/[x(x + h)], and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h = -2/[x(x + h)]
B
f(x + h) = 2/(x + h), f(x + h) - f(x) = 2h/[x(x + h)], and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h = -2/[x(x + h)]
C
f(x + h) = 2/(x + h), f(x + h) - f(x) = -2h/[x(x + h)], and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h = 2/[x(x + h)]
D
f(x + h) = 2/(x + h), f(x + h) - f(x) = -2h/[(x + h)], and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h = -2/[x(x + h)]