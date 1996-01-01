4. Polynomial Functions
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
4. Polynomial Functions Zeros of Polynomial Functions
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the possible number of positive and negative real zeros of the following function by using the Descartes's Rule of Signs:
f(x) = 3x3 + 4x2 + 7x + 1
Identify the possible number of positive and negative real zeros of the following function by using the Descartes's Rule of Signs:
f(x) = 3x3 + 4x2 + 7x + 1
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2 or 0 positive real zeros, 1 negative real zero
B
3 or 1 positive real zeros, no negative real zeros
C
1 positive real zero, 1 negative real zero
D
no positive real zeros, 3 or 1 negative real zeros