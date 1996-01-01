1. Equations & Inequalities
Linear Equations
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following rational equation, the variable is contained in the denominator: 9/(3h - 6) + 9/2 = 12/(h - 2)
Solve the equation and indicate the value that makes the denominator zero.
A
h = - 4, h ≠ 2
B
h = 4, h ≠ - 2
C
h = - 4, h ≠ - 2
D
h = 4, h ≠ 2