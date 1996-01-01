4. Polynomial Functions
Dividing Polynomials
4. Polynomial Functions Dividing Polynomials
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the quotient of the following polynomials by using synthetic division.
(x5 + 3x3 - 6) ÷ (x - 3)
Find the quotient of the following polynomials by using synthetic division.
(x5 + 3x3 - 6) ÷ (x - 3)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
x4 + 3x3 + 12x2 + 36x + 108 + 318/(x - 3)
B
x4 + 2x3 + 12x2 + 36x + 108 + 318/(x - 3)
C
x4 + 3x3 - 12x2 + 36x - 108 + 216/(x - 3)
D
x4 + 2x3 + 12x2 + 36x + 108 + 216/(x - 3)