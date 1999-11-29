2. Graphs of Equations
Graphs and Coordinates
50PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine if the following relation is a function. If so, find its domain and range:
{(7, −5), (9, −5), (11, 9), (13, 8)}
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Function. Domain: {- 5, 9, 8}; Range: {7, 9, 11, 13}
B
Function. Domain: {7, 9, 11, 13}; Range: {- 5, - 5, 9, 8}
C
Function. Domain: {7, 9, 11, 13}; Range: {- 5, 9, 8}
D
Not a function