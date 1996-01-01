6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Properties of Logarithms
6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions Properties of Logarithms
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Verify if the given equation is true. Make the necessary changes to support the conclusion and amend the equation to make it true if the statement given is false.
logn (a3 + b4) = 3 logn a + 4 logn b
Verify if the given equation is true. Make the necessary changes to support the conclusion and amend the equation to make it true if the statement given is false.
logn (a3 + b4) = 3 logn a + 4 logn b
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
True
B
False; correct statement is: logn a3b4 = 3logn a +4logn b