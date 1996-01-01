7. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Partial Fractions
7. Systems of Equations and Inequalities Partial Fractions
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the given rational expression, write in its partial fraction decomposition form.
(2x3 - 4x2 - 3x + 1)/(x2 + 2x + 3)2
For the given rational expression, write in its partial fraction decomposition form.
(2x3 - 4x2 - 3x + 1)/(x2 + 2x + 3)2
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(2x - 8)/(x2 + 2x + 3) + (7x + 25)/(x2 + 2x + 3)2
B
(2x - 8)/(x2 + 2x + 3) - (7x + 25)/(x2 + 2x + 3)2
C
(7x + 25)/(x2 + 2x + 3) + (2x - 8)/(x2 + 2x + 3)2
D
(7x + 25)/(x2 + 2x + 3) - (2x - 8)/(x2 + 2x + 3)2