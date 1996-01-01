3. Functions
Function Composition
3. Functions Function Composition
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the functions f(x) = 5x - 1 and g(x) = 4x + 3. Find the following function and determine its domain:
(fg)(x)
Consider the functions f(x) = 5x - 1 and g(x) = 4x + 3. Find the following function and determine its domain:
(fg)(x)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(fg)(x) = 20x2 + 11x - 3; Domain: (-∞, ∞)
B
(fg)(x) = 20x2 - 11x - 3; Domain: (-∞, ∞)
C
(fg)(x) = 20x2 + 11x + 3; Domain: [0, ∞)
D
(fg)(x) = 20x2 - 11x + 3; Domain: [0, ∞)