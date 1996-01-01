3. Functions
Intro to Functions & Their Graphs
3. Functions Intro to Functions & Their Graphs
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the given functions, f(x) = (9x + 2)/(x2 - 49) and g(x) = (8x + 9)/(x2 - 49)
Find fg and write the domain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(9x + 2)/(8x + 9), Domain: (- ∞, - 9/8) ∪ (- 9/8, ∞)
B
(8x + 9)/(9x + 2), Domain: (- ∞, - 2/9) ∪ (- 2/9, ∞)
C
(9x + 2)(8x + 9)/(x2 - 49)2, Domain: (- ∞, - 7) ∪ (- 7, 7) ∪ (7, ∞)
D
(9x + 2)(8x + 9)/(x2 - 49), Domain: (- ∞, - 7) ∪ (- 7, 7) ∪ (7, ∞)