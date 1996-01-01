1. Equations & Inequalities
The Square Root Property
49PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the number of distinct solutions of the following quadratic equation by calculating its discriminant. Then, classify the solutions (nonreal complex number, rational, or irrational):
7x2 = 11x - 3
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Number of distinct solutions: 2; Type of solutions: irrational
B
Number of distinct solutions: 2; Type of solutions: rational
C
Number of distinct solutions: 1; Type of solutions: rational
D
Number of distinct solutions: 2; Type of solutions: nonreal complex