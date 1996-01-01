7. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Partial Fractions
52PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following rational expression, apply partial fraction decomposition.
1/t(4t +1)(2t2 +1)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1/t -32/(4t +1) +(-2t -4)/[9(2t2 +1)]
B
1/t -32/[9(4t +1)] +(2t +4)/[9(2t2 +1)]
C
1/t -32/[9(4t +1)] +(2t -4)/[9(2t2 +1)]
D
1/t -32/[9(4t +1)] -(2t +4)/[9(2t2 +1)]