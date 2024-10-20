Table of contents
- 0. Review of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations & Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs of Equations(0)
- 3. Functions(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices(0)
- 8. Conic Sections(0)
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction(0)
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability(0)
10. Combinatorics & Probability
Probability
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
A miniature Ferris wheel has twelve seats equidistant with one another along the wheel's circumference and has a shaft that points toward the north. At any given time after being spun, this object is designed so that a shaft always points to any of the twelve seats with a fair probability. These seats are labeled "A" to "L". Find the probability that the shaft points toward a seat labeled by a vowel letter or a letter from "A" through "F".
