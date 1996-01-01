7. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Partial Fractions
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
What should be multiplied to each side of (8z -1)/(z + 5)(2z2 + 7) = A/(z + 5) + (Bz + C)/(2z2 + 7), so that the fraction form of the equation is removed?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(z +5)(2z2 +7)
B
(z +7)(2z2 +5)
C
(z +2)(5z2 +7)
D
(2z2 +7)