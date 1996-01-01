4. Polynomial Functions
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
Factor the following function to express it as a product of its linear factors if - 1 is a zero. f(x) = - 20x3 - 18x2 + 6x + 4
A
- 2(x + 1)(2x - 1)(5x + 2)
B
- (x + 1)(4x - 1)(3x + 4)
C
- 2(x + 1)(2x + 1)(5x - 2)
D
- (x + 1)(4x + 1)(3x - 4)