8. Matrices and Determinants
Matrix Solutions to Linear Systems
8. Matrices and Determinants Matrix Solutions to Linear Systems
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the number of rows and columns in the following matrix. Also, find the dimension of the matrix.
Find the number of rows and columns in the following matrix. Also, find the dimension of the matrix.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Number of rows = 3, Number of columns = 5, Dimension: 5 x 3
B
Number of rows = 3, Number of columns = 5, Dimension: 3 x 5
C
Number of rows = 5, Number of columns = 3, Dimension: 5 x 3
D
Number of rows = 5, Number of columns = 3, Dimension: 3 x 5