3. Functions Function Composition
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the functions f(x) = 5x - 1 and g(x) = 4x + 3. Find the following function and determine its domain:
(f/g)(x)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(f/g)(x) = (4x + 3) / (5x - 1); Domain: (-∞, -3/4) ∪ (-3/4, ∞)
B
(f/g)(x) = (5x - 1) / (4x + 3); Domain: (-∞, -4/3) ∪ (-4/3, ∞)
C
(f/g)(x) = (5x - 1) / (4x + 3); Domain: (-∞, ∞)
D
(f/g)(x) = (5x - 1) / (4x + 3); Domain: (-∞, -3/4) ∪ (-3/4, ∞)