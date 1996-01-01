9. Conic Sections
The Hyperbola
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Graph the hyperbola defined by 64y2 - 9x2 = 576 using its vertices and asymptotes. Then, determine the equations of the asymptotes and the foci.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Foci: (0, -√73) and (0, √73); Asymptotes: y = ± (5/8)x
B
Foci: (-√73, 0) and (√73, 0); Asymptotes: y = ± (8/5)x
C
Foci: (0, -√73) and (0, √73); Asymptotes: y = ± (3/8)x
D
Foci: (-√73, 0) and (√73, 0); Asymptotes: y = ± (8/3)x