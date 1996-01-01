3. Functions
Intro to Functions & Their Graphs
3. Functions Intro to Functions & Their Graphs
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the given functions, f(x) = 18x/(x + 9) and g(x) = 9/(x - 7)
Find f + g and write the domain.
For the given functions, f(x) = 18x/(x + 9) and g(x) = 9/(x - 7)
Find f + g and write the domain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
18x/(x + 9) + 9/(x - 7), Domain: (- ∞, - 9) ∪ (- 9, 7) ∪ (7, ∞)
B
18x/(x + 9) - 9/(x - 7), Domain: (- ∞, - 9) ∪ (- 9, 7) ∪ (7, ∞)
C
[18x(x - 7) + 9(x + 9)]/(x2 + 16x - 63), Domain: (- ∞, - 9) ∪ (- 9, - 7) ∪ (- 7, ∞)
D
[18x(x - 7) - 9(x + 9)]/(x2 - 16x - 63), Domain: (- ∞, 7) ∪ (7, 9) ∪ (9, ∞)