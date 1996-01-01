9. Conic Sections
The Hyperbola
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Graph the hyperbola defined by x2/81 - y2/25 = 1 using its vertices and asymptotes. Then, determine the equations of the asymptotes and the foci.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Foci: (-106, 0) and (106, 0); Asymptotes: y = ± (25/81)x
B
Foci: (0, -106) and (0, 106); Asymptotes: y = ± (81/25)x
C
Foci: (-√106, 0) and (√106, 0); Asymptotes: y = ± (5/9)x
D
Foci: (0, -√106) and (0, √106); Asymptotes: y = ± (9/5)x