9. Conic Sections
The Hyperbola
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
The equation of the hyperbola is given below. Draw the graph using its center, vertices, and asymptotes. Find the equations for the asymptotes and the coordinates of the foci.
(x + 3)2 − (y + 5)2 = 5
