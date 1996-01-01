7. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Linear Programming
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Evaluate the objective function, z, at the vertices of the graph of the region of feasible solutions, and determine the maximum and minimum values of the function:
z = 5x + 8y
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
maximum: 138; minimum: 44
B
maximum: 138; minimum: 58
C
maximum: 58; minimum: 44
D
maximum: 116; minimum: 48