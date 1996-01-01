3. Functions
Function Composition
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
Solve for f(x + h), f(x + h) - f(x), and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h for the following function.
f(x) = 2/x2
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
f(x + h) = 2/(x + h)2, f(x + h) - f(x) = [h(-2x - 2h)]/[x2(x + h)2], and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h = (-4x - 2h)/[x2(x + h)2]
B
f(x + h) = 2/(x + h)2, f(x + h) - f(x) = [h(-4x - 2h)]/[x2(x + h)2], and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h = (-4x - 2h)/[x2(x + h)2]
C
f(x + h) = 2/(x + h)2, f(x + h) - f(x) = [h(-4x + 2h)]/[x2(x + h)2], and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h = (-4x - 2h)/[x2(x + h)2]
D
f(x + h) = 2/(x + h)2, f(x + h) - f(x) = [h(-4x - 2h)]/[x2(x + h)2], and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h = (-4x + 2h)/[x2(x + h)2]