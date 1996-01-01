10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Arithmetic Sequences
10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability Arithmetic Sequences
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the equation that describes the nth term of the following arithmetic sequence: an = an-1 - 7, a1 = 8
Then, use the equation to determine the 25th term of the sequence.
Write the equation that describes the nth term of the following arithmetic sequence: an = an-1 - 7, a1 = 8
Then, use the equation to determine the 25th term of the sequence.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
an = 15 + 7n, a25 = 190
B
an = 8 + 7n, a25 = 183
C
an = 15 - 7n, a25 = -160
D
an = 8 - 7n, a25 = -167