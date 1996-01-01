9. Conic Sections
The Hyperbola
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Graph the hyperbola defined by 4x2 - 25y2 = 100 using its vertices and asymptotes. Then, determine the equations of the asymptotes and the foci.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Foci: (-√29, 0) and (√29, 0); Asymptotes: y = ± (2/5)x
B
Foci: (0, -√29) and (0, √29); Asymptotes: y = ± (5/2)x
C
Foci: (-29, 0) and (29, 0); Asymptotes: y = ± (4/25)x
D
Foci: (0, -29) and (0, 29); Asymptotes: y = ± (25/4)x